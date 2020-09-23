Jason Todd as Red Hood is one of the best and noted anti-heroes in DC Universe. But, before he became a vigilante, Jason Todd was Batman's sidekick Robin, an integral part of the Bat-Family. So, what actually made Jason's entire journey a roller coaster ride? How did he become Robin? What made him take over the moniker of Red Hood? Let's find out all.

Robin Becoming Robin: Bruce Wayne took him in and trained him

To survive on the streets of Gotham, Jason learned how to lie, cheat, and steal. But one day, when he was trying to steal the wheels off the Batmobile, he was caught in the act. Rather than punishing him, Batman admired his resourcefulness and took him in. Jason was later trained and became Robin after Dick Grayson. However, his violent tendencies started bothering Batman.

Death Jason and his mother were brutally killed by the Joker

After being reprimanded for his unruly behavior, Jason found out that his mother, Catherine was alive and went on a secret journey to find her. Soon, he realized that it was Joker's plan to lure him. After beating Jason brutally, Joker left him and Catherine to die in a bomb explosion. Batman reached the scene too late, only to find Jason's lifeless body.

Do you know? In another timeline, Jason was actually killed by DC followers

Even though we are focusing on the New 52 DC, in A Death in the Family storyline (Post-Crisis timeline), DC Comics held a telephone poll to determine whether or not Jason should die. The character was killed off by a vote of 5,343-5,271.

Resurrection After resurrection, he became the Red Hood to punish criminals

Jason was later resurrected with the power of the Lazarus Pit, but the fact that Batman never avenged him, and Joker was still alive, broke his psyche. Believing Batman's justice was ineffective, he became the Red Hood, the identity in which Joker began his criminal career. As Red Hood, he started his journey of a bitter anti-hero, who wanted to punish the criminals.

Abilities As Red Hood, he became an expert marksman