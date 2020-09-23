Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the center of India's most sensational case, has now claimed her dead partner, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took advantage of those close to him to keep up with his drug addiction. The 28-year-old, who is lodged at a Mumbai prison, filed a bail plea through her lawyer Satish Manshinde. Yesterday, her custody was extended till October 6.

Context She was arrested for procuring banned substances for Sushant

On September 8, Rhea was arrested by NCB, which is probing the drug angle in the actor's death case. The case is also being probed by CBI, on Supreme Court's orders, and ED, after Sushant's family claimed Rhea misused his money. Rhea's brother Showik is also under arrest. Both are accused of arranging banned substances like marijuana and having connections with drug peddlers.

Bail plea Sushant was the only consumer of drugs: Rhea

After the custody was extended, Rhea filed a bail plea in Bombay High Court, which put off the hearing by one day as heavy rains have drowned large parts of the Maharashtra capital. In her bail plea, Rhea argued, "Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs."

Argument "Sushant would have gotten away after mild punishment"

She asserted that had Sushant been alive today, he would have been held for consuming drugs, and could have eventually been released after serving one year in prison. On the other hand, Rhea added, she could be imprisoned for 20 years, despite only paying for drugs on a few occasions. It is "preposterous," she said, adding that she is a victim of a witch-hunt.

Statement Sushant took advantage of those close to him, said Rhea

In the plea, Rhea said Showik and the household staff were also exploited to satiate Sushant's addiction. He was careful enough to not leave a paper trail, she went on. "It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail," Rhea said.

Details Rhea claimed Sushant smoked up even days before his death

The bail plea, running into 47 pages, also mentioned an episode pertaining to Sushant's cook Neeraj. Rhea said three days before he died, Sushant asked his cook to "to make ganja joints/rolls/doobies and place them in his bedroom." Neeraj had told CBI and Mumbai Police that after Sushant's demise, the box was found to be empty. This further proves Sushant's addiction, she claimed.

Quote Rhea slammed evidence furnished by prosecution

"The prosecution surprisingly has not disclosed a single phone call, mobile call, SMS, WhatsApp message or email of Sushant Singh Rajput as to how he procured his drugs for his own consumption, rather than blaming his entire staff, Rhea, and Showik," the plea read.

Looking back Rhea's only crime was loving a drug addict: Lawyer

After she faced serious charges and was subjected to tough grilling by agencies, Rhea started talking about Sushant's addiction extensively. Soon after she was held, Manshinde put out a statement saying Rhea's only fault was that she loved a drug addict. He added three central agencies were hounding her just because Sushant was suffering from "mental health issues and committed suicide."

Case Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June