In a major development in the drug probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, fellow actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The drugs probe was launched after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)—which is investigating the money laundering angle—stumbled upon WhatsApp chats involving Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Details Actors asked to appear before NCB within 3 days

According to NDTV, the actors who have been issued the summons have been asked to appear in the next three days. Earlier, Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash had been questioned in connection with the case after the emergence of WhatsApp chats from Chakraborty's phone, which had revealed conversations about the procurement of drugs. Notably, Chakraborty has already been arrested by the NCB.

Backstory Chats on Prakash's phone led to emergence of Padukone's name

Prakash's name had emerged in the widening drug probe during the questioning of Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha on Monday. Prakash was summoned by the NCB and chats on her phone revealed conversations about procuring "maal" (marijuana), "hash" (hashish), "MD" (MDMA), etc. In chats dating back to October 2017, "D" had asked "K" for hash. "D" has been identified as actor Deepika Padukone.

Information Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor reportedly named by Chakraborty

It had earlier been reported that Padukone, Kapoor, Khan, and Singh may be summoned by the NCB for questioning this week. The names of other actors had also emerged during investigations. Khan and Kapoor—both former co-stars of Rajput—had reportedly been named by Chakraborty.

History Rajput found hanging at home on June 14

Rajput (34) had been found hanging at his Mumbai flat on June 14. While the initial probe by the Mumbai Police suggested suicide, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid allegations of foul play. Chakraborty was accused by the family for abetting Rajput's suicide and illegally transferring Rs. 15 crore from his account. This led to an ED probe.

Drug probe Emergence of Chakraborty's chats launched drug probe