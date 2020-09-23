The Amazing Race is returning with its 32nd season. This CBS reality show is scheduled for an October 14 release and has a line-up of well-known celebrities. This comes as a good news for fans of this hit show, which tests contestants on multiple levels of communication abilities, presence of mind and strong financial knowledge to win the bumper prize. Here's more.

Contestants NFL players, Olympic hurdlers, pro-volleyball players would compete

The prize money stays as appealing as always: $1 million. Among the participants set to compete, NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge are a team this time. Olympic hurdlers LaVonne Idlette and Kellie Wells-Brinkley are also on the list. Further, pro-volleyball players Riley and Maddison McKibbin have made it to the list of 11 teams too, who will battle for the top spot.

On time Thankfully, the pandemic could not ruin Season 32

What's relieving for the show is the fact that the team was done with shooting the 32nd season well before coronavirus ruined it all. In fact, they were halfway through the 33rd season when the outbreak forced everyone to stop production. That means the fun wouldn't stop as the teams race from Los Angeles through Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and others.

Host speaks "We're in a privileged position to show what's right"

Meanwhile, host Phil Keoghan highlighted how the show has been giving ordinary people extraordinary racing opportunities. "I feel like we've got back to what I've always loved about the show. Coming back for the 32nd time on The Amazing Race ....we are in a privileged position to show what is right in the world, and to show what's good in the world," he said.

Trivia The other eight teams comprise lovers, siblings, parent-child, couples