Lego is winning over Batman fans with back-to-back projects. The latest of its ventures is the majestic Batwing, which will come with a staggering 2,363-piece formation. The Lego DC Batman 1989 Batwing would be modeled on the signature vehicle of Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie. In it, legendary actors Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson played Batman/Bruce Wayne and Joker, respectively. Here's more.

Date Expected to be available in shops from October 21

This Lego Batwing is carefully crafted and has exquisite detailing. A viewer would be thrilled by the aerodynamic flaps, removable canopy and a full interior. It is 4" high, 20" long and 22" wide. The installation, as we may say, is for an adult Batman merchandise collector and is expected to be available for sale in toy shops from October 21.

Construction A special brick allows the Batwing to mount on walls

Lego officials say that the Batwing is a companion piece to its past production of the 1989 Batmobile. The build-up of the piece is detailed as seen from images and fans are excited to get a sophisticated high-tech packaging to relate to the vigilante completely. There is a special brick allowing the Batwing to mount on walls, which makes it look even better.

Lego rumor A new DC Batman set to be out next year?

Meanwhile, rumor is rife that Lego is going to release a new DC Batman set, with 76182 Batman Cowl being their earliest model to be out next year. After tasting success with bringing out Lego helmets for franchises such as Iron Man and Star Wars, it is speculated that the Batman model will have its head as per The Dark Knight costume.

Animation A Lego spoof of 'The Batman' is out already?