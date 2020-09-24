The creators of the movie Dr. Strange have previously talked about bringing Marvel villain, Nightmare into MCU. Since the upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is the first attempt of MCU in the horror genre, it is most likely that Marvel will finally bring Nightmare into the timeline. So in case, we see him on-screen, here's what you need to know.

Origins Nightmare's Dream Dimension and his survival on fear

Nightmare was an abstract entity, born in the Everinnye dimension. While serving Shuma-Gorath (another rumored Doctor Strange 2 villain), Nightmare realized that his powers didn't require him to serve anyone and escaped into the Splinter Dimension. Here, he ruled the Nightmare Realm within the Dream Dimension, where his powers grew with every mortal 'nightmare' he caused. This made his survival dependent on mortal fear.

The start How does the rivalry between Nightmare, Doctor Strange begin?

As Nightmare feasted on mortal nightmares, he once haunted the dreams of a corrupt businessman. But when Dr. Strange entered these dreams, Nightmare attempted to trap him so that his physical body can be attacked by the businessman, who was afraid that his crimes had been found out. Strange, however, escaped with the help of the Ancient One. This started their entire rivalry.

Enemies He fought against many other Marvel heroes as well

Nightmare kept infusing fear in humans to attack his number one foe, Dr. Strange. He even teamed up with his rival entities, the Fear Lords, to attack humans, but was defeated. Some of the notable obstacles in his way were Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Daredevil, Doctor Doom, Wolverine, Captain America, and Black Panther. But interestingly, Nightmare was able to send Hulk and Cloak on rampages.

Powers This Class Three Demon has many powers and weaknesses

Like Dormammu and Shuma Gorath, Nightmare is a Class Three Demon. He can trap a sleeping person's astral form in his realm to torture them. Often seen riding a horse called Dreamstalker, Nightmare can summon a number of lower beings like Succubi to do his bidding. Also, Nightmare is weaker outside his realm, and would cease to exist, if humans stop dreaming.

Details Essential reading list to understand the horse-riding supervillain