Model and actor Poonam Pandey has decided to end her marriage, days after filing a police complaint against her husband, film producer Sam Bombay. Poonam, 29, had this week filed a complaint of assault against Sam in Goa. The couple had gotten married earlier this month in a private ceremony, and traveled to Goa for their honeymoon. Here are more details on this.

Details 'He pinned me down and assaulted me'

In a conversation with The Times of India, Poonam said she and Sam had an argument, after which he got violent. "He choked me and I thought I was going to die...He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me."

Information Poonam filed complaint on Monday night

After the said incident, the staff of the hotel where the couple were staying called the cops. Thereafter, Poonam filed a complaint against Sam. "The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him," she told the publication.

Details She said their relationship was always abusive

Poonam revealed that her three-year-long relationship with Sam had always been abusive, but she had hoped marriage would change things for better. She added Sam would often get possessive and insecure and lose his temper. "I have been in hospitals on several occasions through the course of our courtship. I put up with the abusive relationship, because I believed that we loved each other."

Statement It's about time I moved on, Poonam added

Poonam concluded by saying she has decided to end her marriage with Sam. "I don't think it's a smart idea to return to a person who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence," the actor said. She added she has "suffered a lot" and would prefer staying single than in an abusive relationship. "It's time I moved on."

Do you know? Meanwhile, Sam has been granted bail