As theaters remain shuttered and future of movie business uncertain, digital platforms are showering lucrative offers upon top B-town stars. Latest buzz suggests that Shahid Kapoor has finalized a whopping Rs. 100 crore deal with streaming giant Netflix. The 39-year-old will not only make his digital debut under the collaboration, but also headline several major projects for Netflix. Here are more details.

Details He will also be seen in a fiction series

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shahid will lead a number of projects, one of which is planned to be a concept-driven fiction series. "Shahid has been locked for several projects for Netflix. He has signed a huge deal to the tune of Rs. 100cr with the streaming platform...He has already signed on the dotted line for the same," a source told the publication.

Details Shahid may also star in the remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'

The report adds that Shahid has also been approached by producer Guneet Monga to star in the Hindi remake of the upcoming Suriya-starrer Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. "It will be a mix of films and shows that he has committed to. If the Soorarai Pottru remake happens, it will be only for web, that's the plan as of now," the source further added.

Other projects Meanwhile, he also has 'Jersey' in the pipeline

Shahid was last seen on the silver screen in Kabir Singh, one of last year's highest-grossing Hindi movies. Meanwhile, the actor also awaits the release of sports film Jersey, an official Hindi remake of the Nani-starrer 2019 Telugu blockbuster by the same name. The movie was originally planned to be released in August, but remains indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital Amid pandemic, many stars are heading the digital way