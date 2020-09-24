The bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik will be heard on Tuesday (September 29), the Bombay High Court said today. Both have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drug charges linked to the sensational death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They are currently in judicial custody until October 6. Here are more details.

Quote Justice SV Kotwal adjourned the matter to Tuesday

"There are various issues in this case. You will have to address the court on points of law one by one," Justice SV Kotwal said while adjourning the hearing to next week.

Details Rhea was arrested on September 8

The bail request was earlier scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, but was delayed by a day as heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai. Rhea, a 28-year-old model and actor, who had been dating Sushant for a year before his death, was arrested on September 8 for procuring banned substances such as marijuana for the late actor.

Plea Sushant was only consumer of drugs, Rhea said in plea

In her bail plea, Rhea has alleged a witch-hunt by the central anti-drugs agency. She also claimed that Sushant was the only consumer of the drugs she procured and "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit." She also said that Sushant's ties with his family were strained and that his sisters left him at the "peak of his depression."

Case Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June

Sushant, a 34-year-old star of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police had called it suicide. Later, in July, his family accused Rhea of mentally harassing him, illegally taking his money and driving him to suicide. Apart from the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.

