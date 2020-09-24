Director Zack Snyder has decided to modify his version, the famed Snyder Cut, of Justice League by shooting a new footage. Due for a 2021 release, this extended cut will have Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and even Cyborg returning on-screen. That means, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher are reportedly back in front of the cameras for a week-long shooting session.

Controversy Fisher coming back as Cyborg is an interesting development

It is interesting to note that Fisher, despite his highly publicized tirade against Warner Bros., is still on the call list. His claims against Justice League director Joss Whedon and studio executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns over unprofessional behavior were followed up with a Warner Bros. investigation. It had raised quite a storm, which was amplified when his co-star Jason Momoa extended support.

Fact Aquaman and The Flash not returning for Snyder's version

Given everything, Fisher's association with Cyborg isn't ending soon, as he is returning in a cameo role in The Flash and also in an undisclosed Justice League spin-off movie, which is also due for shooting in 2021. Back to Snyder Cut, it might not have Aquaman and The Flash, as there's no news yet of Momoa and Ezra Miller reprising their respective roles.

New footage He had earlier dropped teasers of his 'Justice League' version

This is not the first time that Snyder has teased Justice League fans with new content. Before the DC FanDome event, the director had released two small teasers, each of which focused on different characters. The first teaser showed the fearful discovery of Darkseid by Gal Gadot, while the second one showed Superman and his black costume and Victor Stone, before he became Cyborg.

Context HBO Max paid Snyder over $30mn to revisit this film

#SnyderCut was a mere idea after Joss Whedon's unnecessarily comical version of the dark Justice League script bombed before fans and caused them to run a campaign for Snyder to do the job. HBO Max, in order to rake in huge subscription numbers, agreed to pay Snyder over $30mn (or more) to revisit this film he quit after the tragic death of his daughter.

Information To be streamed on HBO Max as four 1-hour-long episodes