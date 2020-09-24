The Hulk is undoubtedly one of the strongest beings in any comic book universe. His physical strength is limitless, given that it grows exponentially as his emotional distress grows. His superhuman power makes him a terrifying combatant that not many can best. However, there is more to him, than what meets our eye. Here are some incredible facts about the Incredible Hulk.

Anger Issues 'I am always Angry!'- maybe, not?

Bruce Banner is a shy nuclear physicist, exactly opposite to his alter-ego hulk who appears when Bruce gets angry. However, Bruce did not grow up as a troublesome kid. He, in fact, grew up introverted because of his abusive father. His mother would often protect him but more often than not his father took his mother out of the picture.

Color Green angry monster Hulk, was originally gray

The Hulk was originally supposed to be gray, not green. After exposure to a gamma radiation blast, scientist Bruce Banner turned into the gray-skinned Hulk from sunset to sunrise. However, the gray color was difficult to print and with The Incredible Hulk #2, Stan Lee turned Hulk into the green monster. The gray Hulk did make a comeback as Joe Fixit in 1986.

Powers Seeing dead people is one of his hidden powers

Bruce suffered so much abuse from his father that he was frightened of his father even after his death. This fear manifested itself so deep in Bruce's subconscious that the Hulk created the ability to see ghostly forms. This can be confirmed by the fact that he is amongst a few non-magical beings who can see Doctor Strange in his astral form.

Strength Hulk's bizarre strengths no one know about

Everyone knows that his unbelievable strength comes from anger including the ability to leap large distances and has managed to literally jump into orbit at least once. But what you didn't know that this creature has a gland that allows him to breathe underwater by creating pressure in his lungs. He also can heal quickly, even faster than Wolverine.

Immortal Hulk could be immortal