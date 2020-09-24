Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are on cloud nine after the birth of their daughter. Zayn shared a cute image of his daughter holding his fingers on Twitter today to express joy. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," Zayn tweeted.

This is actually not a surprising development for their fans as Gigi's pregnancy was leaked by anonymous sources to TMZ. Fans had also started speculating when Gigi's cryptic post talked about a spicy vodka sauce she was having but without vodka. Then came her 25th birthday party, in which balloons with blue and pink ribbons tied on them strengthened guesswork on the baby's gender.

This led supermodel's mother Yolanda Hadid to confirm Gigi's pregnancy to Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard at the end of April. "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press," Yolanda told RTL Boulevard. "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently...We feel very blessed," said Yolanda.

Several celebrities including Nina Dobrev, Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Brad Pitt's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski congratulated the couple for their parenthood through double taps and comments. The first hint about the delivery was dropped by Gigi's sibling model Bella Hadid through Instagram. Then, Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid posted a now-unavailable image of a handwritten letter to his granddaughter on Instagram.

