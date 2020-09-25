If you like F.R.I.E.N.D.S, but are critical of the all-white cast of this '90s smash-hit sitcom, now is the time for you to enjoy it all over again. Gabrielle Union-Wade recently brought in a deck of all-Black artistes who participated in a table read of one of the most comical episodes of this famous show, which lasted for a stunning 10 seasons.

Trivia Episode was a part of 'Zoom Where it Happens' series

The show had an all-Black makeover for Zoom Where it Happens, which is a partnership service between video-conferencing brand Zoom and Black female artists "to raise awareness, intention and activation around voting rights," according to a statement by Zoom. The initiative, connected to Michelle Obama's 'When We All Vote', is re-imagining popular series in order to attract young voters for US elections.

Context 'The One Where No One's Ready' was re-imagined for this

Salli Richardson-Whitfield directed this virtual table read, while Emmy nominee Stephanie Allain produced the same. Viewers had to register with their mobile numbers and accept news notifications from social impact organizations to watch this performance. The episode The One Where No One's Ready was reimagined for the socially inclusive audience, who think the lead cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S should have had actors of color.

Cast "Thrilled to see how many people have embraced the series"

The table read had Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope, who got into the respective characters of Ross, Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler and Joey. "We've selected popular four-quadrant shows. We're thrilled to see how many people have embraced the series and are actively motivated to get out the vote this November," mentioned Bathe regarding this remake.

Details Sitcom was termed transphobic and sexist, lead actors defended it