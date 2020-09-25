Supergirl will be soaring high up the sky, for one last time. And Melissa Benoist a.k.a. Kara Danvers a.k.a. Supergirl promises that she and her entire team will make Season 6 "one helluva" finale! The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions recently announced this, leaving DC fans surprised considering Supergirl's impressive entry into the Arrowverse. Melissa confirmed the news on Instagram thereafter.

Goodbye, Supergirl The final season of the series will have 20 episodes

The last season of this TV series will commence productions in Vancouver, Canada later this month. Melissa took to Instagram to say that she is "excited" to "plan the conclusion" of this trend-defining superhero character of The CW. "To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Melissa wrote. Notably, the final season will have 20 episodes.

Instagram Post Melissa posts a heartwarming tribute to her role and series

Gratitude "She's taught me strength I didn't know I had"

The actor went on to say how portraying Supergirl helped her discover her own strength as a woman, ready to take on whatever hurdles on her way. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united," Melissa added.

Reasons Production delay due to coronavirus pandemic, lead actor's pregnancy

Meanwhile, there is still no news on the real reason behind pulling the plug on Supergirl. We don't know if the series is getting canceled or if season 6 indeed gives a heartwarming and satisfying closure to this alien from Krypton. It's speculated that production delay due to coronavirus pandemic is one reason for this Arrowverse show to end, and Melissa's pregnancy being another.

Context This groundbreaking superhero series started way back in 2015