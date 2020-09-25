-
25 Sep 2020
'Supergirl' series to end with "one helluva" Season 6
Supergirl will be soaring high up the sky, for one last time.
And Melissa Benoist a.k.a. Kara Danvers a.k.a. Supergirl promises that she and her entire team will make Season 6 "one helluva" finale!
The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions recently announced this, leaving DC fans surprised considering Supergirl's impressive entry into the Arrowverse.
Melissa confirmed the news on Instagram thereafter.
Goodbye, Supergirl
The final season of the series will have 20 episodes
The last season of this TV series will commence productions in Vancouver, Canada later this month.
Melissa took to Instagram to say that she is "excited" to "plan the conclusion" of this trend-defining superhero character of The CW.
"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Melissa wrote.
Notably, the final season will have 20 episodes.
Instagram Post
Melissa posts a heartwarming tribute to her role and series
To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪 @supergirlcw
Gratitude
"She's taught me strength I didn't know I had"
The actor went on to say how portraying Supergirl helped her discover her own strength as a woman, ready to take on whatever hurdles on her way.
"She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united," Melissa added.
Reasons
Production delay due to coronavirus pandemic, lead actor's pregnancy
Meanwhile, there is still no news on the real reason behind pulling the plug on Supergirl.
We don't know if the series is getting canceled or if season 6 indeed gives a heartwarming and satisfying closure to this alien from Krypton.
It's speculated that production delay due to coronavirus pandemic is one reason for this Arrowverse show to end, and Melissa's pregnancy being another.
Context
This groundbreaking superhero series started way back in 2015
Started in October 2015, Supergirl brought a fresh perspective into creatures with superpower.
Melissa's character had to match the otherwise unparalleled rule of male superheroes, an image the show broke with interesting storylines.
Gun control, immigration, feminism and an introduction to TV's first transgender superhero Dreamer were few intriguing themes highlighted by the show that paves way for spin-off series Superman & Lois.