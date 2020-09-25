Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, actor-producer Yuvraj S Singh has claimed that drug abuse and casting couch are considered normal in Bollywood. He said one has to "go through drugs and casting couch" so as to become a big star in the industry. His allegations come at a time when a high-profile drugs case related to Sushant's death is being probed.

Interview KWAN agency engages in 'dishonest ways,' Yuvraj said

In an interview with Republic TV, Yuvraj said he has known Dhruv Chitgopekar, the CEO of the KWAN talent management agency, for a long time. He alleged the agency engages in "dishonest ways" of doing business with their clients. Notably, the KWAN agency is under the scanner of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and a number of its employees have been questioned in drugs probe.

Details 'One has to go through drugs and casting couch'

Yuvraj further alleged that all actors are forced into consuming drugs at parties and many also have to go through casting couch. "Everyone has to take it (drugs) because if you don't take it then you won't be offered a big film and then you won't become a big star...You will have to go through drugs and the casting couch," he said.

Statement 15-20 A-listers are involved in drug nexus, he added

Yuvraj added that 15-20 A-list celebrities including Deepika Padukone's "special man" are involved in alleged drug nexus. "As long as this industry keeps functioning like this, the good people who are working hard and are not into drugs are also getting trapped in this web. It is increasing. If you do not take charas, ganja, cocaine then you won't get work in this industry."

Developments NCB currently probing a high-profile drugs case

On a related note, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing a high-profile drugs case involving many Bollywood stars. Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the agency earlier this month. Meanwhile, actor Rakul Preet Singh arrived for questioning today. Furthermore, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been asked to join the probe on Saturday.

Case Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June