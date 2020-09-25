Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 04:48 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, actor-producer Yuvraj S Singh has claimed that drug abuse and casting couch are considered normal in Bollywood.
He said one has to "go through drugs and casting couch" so as to become a big star in the industry.
His allegations come at a time when a high-profile drugs case related to Sushant's death is being probed.
In an interview with Republic TV, Yuvraj said he has known Dhruv Chitgopekar, the CEO of the KWAN talent management agency, for a long time.
He alleged the agency engages in "dishonest ways" of doing business with their clients.
Notably, the KWAN agency is under the scanner of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and a number of its employees have been questioned in drugs probe.
Yuvraj further alleged that all actors are forced into consuming drugs at parties and many also have to go through casting couch.
"Everyone has to take it (drugs) because if you don't take it then you won't be offered a big film and then you won't become a big star...You will have to go through drugs and the casting couch," he said.
Yuvraj added that 15-20 A-list celebrities including Deepika Padukone's "special man" are involved in alleged drug nexus.
"As long as this industry keeps functioning like this, the good people who are working hard and are not into drugs are also getting trapped in this web. It is increasing. If you do not take charas, ganja, cocaine then you won't get work in this industry."
On a related note, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing a high-profile drugs case involving many Bollywood stars.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the agency earlier this month.
Meanwhile, actor Rakul Preet Singh arrived for questioning today.
Furthermore, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been asked to join the probe on Saturday.
Sushant, a 34-year-old star of Hindi movies, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.
The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai Police had said.
His family, however, denied claims of mental illness and accused Rhea, his girlfriend, of mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.
CBI and Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.