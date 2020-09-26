Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame have planned to venture into football. No, not as players, but as buyers of Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC). It's the third-oldest professional football team in the world and has produced great players such as Dean Keates, Brian Carey, Neil Ashton, Shaun Pearson and Dennis Lawrence, to name a few.

Ryan, who has been a fan of the club since 2011, recently confirmed the news by responding to a fan's tweet. Top officials of the Welsh football club have released a statement confirming active participation of the "the proposed bidders." Meanwhile, BBC has predicted an estimated investment figure of around £2 million if the talks succeed. And looks like they will.

This is because the first special general meeting about the participation of the two potential investors drummed up 1,223 votes in favor of the actors. That is a 97.5% approval, which was followed by the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board's nod to further talks about the investors' vision for the football team. This would be tested with a second special general meeting.

As mentioned earlier, Ryan announced this development in signature Deadpool satire style, as he responded to an 8-year-old tweet by a fan who had written: "You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham." Ryan replied: "Yep, you never know," and followed up his claim with another response, saying: "I've waited 8 years to respond to this tweet."

