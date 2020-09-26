Game of Thrones fans can rejoice as HBO programming chief Casey Bloys has confirmed that its spin-off series House of The Dragon is still on track for a 2022 release. While talking to reporters after HBO bagged 31 trophies at Emmys, Bloys said that producers have already gone ahead with the casting decisions. This prequel has set a timeline of 300 years before GoT.

Information Visenya, Aegon, and Rhaenys Targaryen have already been chosen

House of The Dragon is based on author George RR Martin's book Fire and Blood. Knife Edge Media reported earlier this year that casting calls have been started for three lead characters in this spin-off series, namely Visenya, Aegon, and Rhaenys Targaryen, who are siblings.

Plot It'll explore political tactics, backstories encompassing Targaryen Civil War

The plot will explore all the political tactics and backstories that encompassed the Targaryen Civil War. It remains to be seen how much of the book the series will be based on. The series had a 10-episode October 2019 order and was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, while longtime Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik assisted the duo with daily operations.

Good progress Credit goes to relentless writing sessions even during the pandemic

Credits for House of The Dragon maintaining its 2022 timeline intact goes to relentless writing sessions even during the pandemic. Martin updated fans about progress of the spin-off script in his personal blog in June. "House of the Dragon is still flying along wonderfully, thanks to Ryan Condal and his writers, and the tireless [writing assistant] Ti Mikkel," he had written in that post.

Script The reason why 'House of The Dragon' was chosen