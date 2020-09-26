Unlike Marvel, which likes to bring almost every single catastrophic event to New York, DC likes to do so in fictional places. Since the beginning of DC has introduced us to places that are designed after real cities, and sometimes, mythical accounts. The following cities and kingdoms play an important part in the lives of several DC superheroes and villains.

Gateway City Gateway City is the stand-in San Francisco in DC

A descendant of Amazonian warriors, Wonder Woman originally lived in Themyscira, the Paradise Island/the Amazon Isles. However, as she starts her journey in the 'Man's world', she adopts Gateway City, California as her new home. Often seen as a stand-in for San Francisco in DC, this city has many important residents including the Spectre, the original Mr. Terrific, Arrowette, the Secret, and Wonder Girl.

Central City Central City is the home town of The Flash

As seen both in comics, and the CW show, Central City or Central cityplex is the hometown of one of the most popular characters, The Flash/Barry Allen. While there are many such cities in the real US, the state of this fictional city varies from one comics to another. Some say it's in Missouri, while others show that it originated in Ohio.

Metropolis Adopted home of Superman, the city of Metropolis

Home to the Daily Planet and LexCorp, Metropolis is the home of DC's embodiment of all good in the world, Superman. This city that has the longest comic book history is clearly designed after the city of New York. Besides the Daily Planet journalist and Superman's wife, Lois Lane, Metropolis also has Lex Luthor, Doomsday, Prankster, Bizarro, and many others as its residents.

Atlantis Atlantis: An ancient sunken kingdom, currently ruled by Aquaman

Although, Atlantis has been referenced in many books and lore, DC comics has their own version. An ancient sunken kingdom in the North Atlantic, Atlantis is the home of the Atlanteans, some of the most powerful creatures on the planet. This continent-sized kingdom divided into city-states like Poseidonis, Tritonis, Venturia, Shayeris and others, is currently ruled by Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman.

Gotham City Gotham City: The most popular city in DC