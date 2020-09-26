-
26 Sep 2020
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
-
Actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday arrived at the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai.
The 34-year-old movie star has been summoned by the central anti-drugs agency for questioning in an ongoing probe related to fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.
Deepika flew down from Goa to Mumbai on Thursday after receiving summons.
Here are more details on this.
-
In this articleHow did Sushant's death lead to Deepika's questioning? Deepika was an admin of the WhatsApp group: Report Ranveer Singh won't join probe, NCB confirmed Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali also summoned today Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June Meanwhile, Rhea's bail request will be heard next week
-
Details
How did Sushant's death lead to Deepika's questioning?
-
The NCB launched an investigation in this case after another probe agency found WhatsApp chats where drugs were mentioned.
Deepika's name surfaced during the questioning of talent manager Jaya Saha.
In the text messages recovered from Jaya's phone, Deepika and others had in October 2017 allegedly talked about procuring "maal" or marijuana and "hash" or hashish.
Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has also been summoned.
-
Information
Deepika was an admin of the WhatsApp group: Report
-
According to some reports, Deepika was one of the "admins" of a certain WhatsApp group wherein drugs were allegedly discussed. Reportedly, Jaya made this disclosure to the NCB during her questioning. The talent manager was also an admin in that group.
-
Ranveer
Ranveer Singh won't join probe, NCB confirmed
-
Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband, has requested the NCB to let him accompany her during probe.
However, the agency has denied receiving any request in this regard.
According to NCB's KPS Malhotra, "There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining investigation with Deepika. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person."
-
Updates
Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali also summoned today
-
Separately, on Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for nearly four hours by the NCB.
Apart from her, Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Dharma Productions' employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad were also grilled.
Today, besides Deepika, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, both former co-stars of the late actor, are also expected to appear before the NCB for interrogation.
-
Case
Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June
-
Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.
The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai Police had said.
His family, however, contested claims of mental illness and accused actor Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend, of mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.
Apart from NCB, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.
-
Developments
Meanwhile, Rhea's bail request will be heard next week
-
Earlier this month, following days of questioning, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB.
Her brother Showik, two staff members of Sushant, and a number of alleged drug peddlers have also been held in the case.
Rhea is currently in judicial custody till October 6. She has filed a bail petition in the Bombay High Court, which will be heard on Tuesday, September 29.