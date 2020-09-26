Actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday arrived at the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. The 34-year-old movie star has been summoned by the central anti-drugs agency for questioning in an ongoing probe related to fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. Deepika flew down from Goa to Mumbai on Thursday after receiving summons. Here are more details on this.

The NCB launched an investigation in this case after another probe agency found WhatsApp chats where drugs were mentioned. Deepika's name surfaced during the questioning of talent manager Jaya Saha. In the text messages recovered from Jaya's phone, Deepika and others had in October 2017 allegedly talked about procuring "maal" or marijuana and "hash" or hashish. Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has also been summoned.

According to some reports, Deepika was one of the "admins" of a certain WhatsApp group wherein drugs were allegedly discussed. Reportedly, Jaya made this disclosure to the NCB during her questioning. The talent manager was also an admin in that group.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband, has requested the NCB to let him accompany her during probe. However, the agency has denied receiving any request in this regard. According to NCB's KPS Malhotra, "There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining investigation with Deepika. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person."

Separately, on Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for nearly four hours by the NCB. Apart from her, Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Dharma Productions' employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad were also grilled. Today, besides Deepika, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, both former co-stars of the late actor, are also expected to appear before the NCB for interrogation.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai Police had said. His family, however, contested claims of mental illness and accused actor Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend, of mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide. Apart from NCB, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.

