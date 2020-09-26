Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again rubbished reports that drugs were consumed at a party that he hosted at his home in July last year. Johar, 48, also said he did not personally know two people who are currently being probed in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. Here are more details on this.

Details A video of Johar's house party was widely circulated

A video filmed during a house party hosted by Johar on July 28, 2019 had created uproar on social media, with many claiming drugs were consumed at the gathering. Top Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal were present at the party. Johar had denied the allegations last year as well.

Information Politician recently filed complaint against Johar and others

In fact, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had recently filed a complaint against Johar and others in connection with that video. He also met Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana in Delhi in this regard.

Details Johar termed the allegations 'baseless and false'

Terming the allegations as a "malicious campaign," Johar said they are "completely baseless and false." "I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," the filmmaker stated. He added these "slanderous" statements and news articles have subjected him, his family and colleagues to "hatred, contempt and ridicule."

Clarification 'Don't personally know those being probed by NCB'

Further refuting media reports that two people being probed by NCB in drugs case are his "aides," Johar said he did not personally know them. He said that while one of them was briefly associated with his company, Dharma Productions, between 2011 and 2013, the other joined last year as an executive producer "on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialize."

Statement 'The allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions'

Notably, the two people, Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra were questioned by the NCB on Friday. While Prasad was reportedly detained after day-long questioning, Chopra was allowed to leave. "Neither l, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," Johar added in his statement.

Quote Johar hinted he could take legal action

"In the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights," Johar concluded.

