Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's last rites were held in Chennai on Saturday afternoon along with a 72-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu Police. Fondly known as SPB, the 74-year-old singer-actor passed away at a Chennai hospital on Friday, following several weeks of illness. A number of personalities from the film industry and politics attended the funeral. Here's more on this.

Popular Tamil film star Vijay, 46, attended the funeral. He was photographed alongside SPB's son SP Charan there. Director Bharathiraja, who was also present at the hospital yesterday, attended the funeral too. Others who were present at the funeral included music composer Devi Sri Prasad and singer Mano. Politicians like AIADMK leader D Jayakumarand and Andhra Pradesh minister Anil Kumar Yadav were also present.

On Friday evening, SPB's mortal remains was taken to his Red Hills Farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam in the Thiruvallur district. Before that, family members had paid their last respects to SPB at his Nungambakkam residence. Earlier today, elaborate security arrangements were made for the funeral. Mourners had also gathered outside the farmhouse to bid a final goodbye to the singer.

SPB was admitted to the hospital on August 5 for COVID-19 treatment. While the singer tested negative for the virus a few weeks later, he remained on ventilator as his health deteriorated. A day before his demise, the hospital had announced that SPB was in an "extremely critical" condition and put on maximum life support.

In a career spanning five decades, SPB sang over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages. He won six National Awards and was also a recipient of Padma Shri as well as the Padma Bhushan. He had collaborated with the likes of Ilaiyaraaja and Oscar Award-winning composer AR Rahman. Besides being a singer, SPB was also an actor, producer and a voice actor.

After the news of SPB's death surfaced, several stars from across Indian film industries mourned the loss on social media. Superstar Rajinikanth posted a video writing, "Balu sir, you have been my voice for many years... your voice and your memories will live with me forever. I will truly miss you." "His fame will live for seven generations," Kamal Haasan has tweeted.