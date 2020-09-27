Lady Gaga is back in her colorful, heady vibe and her latest short film (read music video extended with a scene full of dialogues and a few actors) is breaking the internet apart. The surreal landscapes, the outlandish (as usual), somewhat good-looking costumes for a change, and a really engaging theme had clocked in 22 million views within nine days of uploading 911.

Fact '911' is part of Gaga's album Chromatica, released this year

The video is based on her single by the same name. 911 is part of Gaga's album Chromatica, released on May 29 this year. The artiste stated in her interview with Apple music that 911 is about her struggle with antipsychotics. "I can't always control things that my brain does. I have to take medication to stop the process," Gaga said.

Imagery The video starts with Gaga draped in a colorful attire

The video floods the viewer with psychedelic imagery as Gaga, draped in a colorful attire, is seen waking up beside a broken bicycle and pomegranates. A horseman looking similar to LG's advertisement waits for her to wake up. A Twitter user related the brand tagline with the video and interpreted this as how everyone thinks that it is always "Life's Good" for Gaga.

Script How does the video explain Gaga's inner demons?

The camera movement steals the show right when the beat drops. Showing a thudding movement of someone passing out, again and again, a dancer shows how dependence on pills conditions Gaga to listen to her voices on loop. "My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911": goes the hook. The entire dream ends as Gaga is defibrillated successfully at an accident spot.

Gratitude This short film is a "poetry of pain" for Gaga