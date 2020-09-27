-
27 Sep 2020
Sara Ali admits dating Sushant Rajput during NCB probe: Reports
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan told investigating officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that she and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were earlier in a relationship.
Sara, 25, was called for questioning by the anti-drugs agency on Saturday in connection with a drugs probe related to Sushant's death in June.
Fellow actors Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned.
Here are more details.
Details
Sara, Sushant reportedly dated until January 2019
According to reports, Sara, who had debuted alongside Sushant in the 2018 movie Kedarnath, told the investigators that the two were in a relationship for a brief period of time.
After dating for a few months, the duo separated in January last year. Sara cited infidelity as the reason behind their break-up, reports added.
Sara is the daughter of popular actor Saif Ali Khan.
Details
Sara and Sushant were 'in love,' a friend had claimed
To recall, Samuel Haokip, a friend of Sushant, had earlier revealed that the late actor and Sara were "in love." It was also reported that Sara had accompanied Sushant during a 2018 trip to Thailand.
Furthermore, Sushant's farmhouse manager had claimed that he had been planning to propose to Sara in early 2019 before the two reportedly broke up.
Probe
Sara, Deepika, Shraddha questioned yesterday
Meanwhile, on Saturday, three top Bollywood actors, viz. Sara, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the NCB in this case.
Deepika's name had surfaced from certain WhatsApp chats that hinted at drug use, and Sara was reportedly named by one of the arrested accused.
The mobile phones of these actors have also been seized. However, they all have reportedly denied consuming drugs.
Updates
Dharma Productions' employee arrested by NCB
Further, on Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the NCB.
Apart from her, Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash have also been questioned.
In fact, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former employee of Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions has also been arrested after hours of questioning. He will be produced before a special court on Sunday.
Police
No chase sequences, cops warn media houses
Separately, after a number of media vehicles were seen chasing the cars of the actors summoned for questioning, the Mumbai Police issued a warning saying such vehicles will be seized and strict action will be taken against the driver.
"The vehicles will be seized because they are endangering their lives, lives of whoever was called and common people," a police official said.
Case
Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home in June
Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.
The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai Police said.
His family, however, denied claims of mental illness, and accused actor Rhea Chakraborty, his last girlfriend, of mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.
Apart from NCB, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.
Bail
Rhea's bail plea due to be heard on Tuesday
-
On September 8, following days of questioning, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB.
Her brother Showik, two employees of Sushant, and a number of drug peddlers have also been held.
Rhea is currently in judicial custody until October 6. The 28-year-old actor has filed a bail petition in the Bombay High Court, which will be heard on September 29.