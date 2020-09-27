-
27 Sep 2020
Karan Johar's 2019 party video not under probe: NCB official
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
A 2019 party video from filmmaker Karan Johar's house where drugs were allegedly consumed is not being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the moment, an official of the top agency has confirmed.
The clarification came after reports said the video was part of the ongoing high-profile drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Here are more details.
Details
NCB Deputy DG made the clarification
Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director General of NCB told reporters the said video has nothing to do with the present case.
The video, filmed on July 28, 2019, had earlier created an uproar on social media, with many claiming drugs were consumed at the gathering.
Top stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal were present at the party.
Information
A complaint was also filed against Karan and others
In fact, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had recently filed a complaint against Karan and other celebrities in connection with that video. He has also met NCB chief Rakesh Asthana in Delhi in this regard.
Statement
However, Karan has recently denied the allegations
However, Karan has denied the allegations, terming them, "completely baseless and false."
Karan, who has been a target of trolls since Sushant's death in June, stated he does not consume or promote consumption of drugs.
He added the "slanderous" statements and news articles have subjected him and his family to "hatred and ridicule."
He had dismissed the allegations last year as well.
Updates
A former employee of Karan's company arrested by NCB
Meanwhile, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, reportedly a former employee of Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions, has been arrested by the NCB in this case.
According to Karan's statement, Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment (a sister concern of Dharma) in November 2019, "on a contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialize."
Another former associate of the company, Anubhav Chopra has also been questioned.
Case
NCB probing drugs case over Sushant's death in June
The NCB had launched probe in this case months after Sushant's death, when certain WhatsApp chats hinted at drug use.
Sushant, a 34-year-old actor, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai Police said.
Apart from the NCB, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.
Developments
Deepika, Sara also questioned; their mobile phones seized
On Saturday, three top actors, viz., Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned by the NCB.
Their mobile phones have also been seized for forensic examination.
Earlier, actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's last girlfriend and prime accused in his death case, was arrested by NCB. Her bail request will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, September 29.