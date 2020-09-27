Last updated on Sep 27, 2020, 03:36 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Game of Thrones stars and beloved British couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will soon become parents.
Yes, you read that right - the duo, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting their first child together, Leslie confirmed to a UK magazine.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to Harington and Leslie on their plans for family expansion.
Ursula Lake, fashion editor for UK's Make Magazine shared a stunning monochrome picture of Leslie, showing a visible baby bump.
Lake captioned the Instagram post as, "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of Make magazine! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"
So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! My team were: @billiescheepersphotography @liztaw doing beautiful hair and @justinejenkins wonderful makeup. Rose wears @stellamccartney. Huge thanks to @vrwpublicity for organising the shoot and to Hannah Rand for her interview. #roseleslie #makemagazine #rose #portraitphotography #portrait #interview #covershoot #cover #stellamccartney
A post shared by ursula_lake on
Leslie, 33, also opened up to the magazine about spending quality time with Harington in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which she jokingly refers to as, "the house that Jon Snow built."
"It is incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it," she said, adding that the surroundings are "so peaceful."
Harington and Leslie popularly played the roles of star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.
The couple first stirred up dating rumors in 2012.
After dating for five years, the two got engaged in September 2017, and finally tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018.
Separately, Harington was last seen in the second season of British show Criminal.
His next project is Marvel superhero film Eternals, where he is playing the role of Dane Whitman or Black Knight.
Leslie, on the other hand, is part of the star cast for Death on the Nile. The Kenneth Branagh-directorial is set to arrive in US/UK theaters on December 18 this year.
