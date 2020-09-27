Game of Thrones stars and beloved British couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will soon become parents. Yes, you read that right - the duo, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting their first child together, Leslie confirmed to a UK magazine. We extend our heartiest congratulations to Harington and Leslie on their plans for family expansion.

Details UK-based Make Magazine confirmed the news

Ursula Lake, fashion editor for UK's Make Magazine shared a stunning monochrome picture of Leslie, showing a visible baby bump. Lake captioned the Instagram post as, "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of Make magazine! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"

Instagram Post Check out the post here

Details Leslie also talked about life with Harington in England

Leslie, 33, also opened up to the magazine about spending quality time with Harington in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which she jokingly refers to as, "the house that Jon Snow built." "It is incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it," she said, adding that the surroundings are "so peaceful."

Relationship Leslie and Harington got married in June 2018

Harington and Leslie popularly played the roles of star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. The couple first stirred up dating rumors in 2012. After dating for five years, the two got engaged in September 2017, and finally tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018.

Work A look at Harington and Leslie's work schedule