Earth's mightiest heroes, the Avengers have established their supremacy on-screen in the superheroes genre. From the first Avengers movie to Avengers: Endgame, released last year, MCU gave many interesting stories to the fans. However, there is much left to explore. The following Avengers storylines are the most popular ones among die-hard fans. We might even someday get to see these as movies, who knows!

Under Siege 'Under Siege' pits the Avengers against the Masters of Evil

Issues: Avengers Vol 1. #273-277. Created by: Roger Stern, John Buscema. Under Siege shows Baron Zemo II leading the Masters of Evil, a team of villains designed to harm the Avengers. In a mission to take over the Avengers mansion, this evil team actually succeeds, using strategic planning. The entire series shows the Earth's mightiest heroes going through interpersonal conflicts, interwoven with heartbreaking moments.

Kang Dynasty 'The Kang Dynasty' shows the time-travelling warlord take on Earth

Issues: The Avengers Vol. 3 #41-55, Avengers Annual 2001. Created by: Kurt Busiek, Kieron Dwyer. The Kang Dynasty shows the time-traveling warlord Kang trying to conquer Earth to become its protector. In a grand scheme, he promises many villains that they would get to keep the lands they conquer when he eventually takes power. This scatters the Avengers around the globe to maintain peace.

Kree vs Skrull The Kree/Skrull War features all popular Avengers characters

Series: Avengers Vol 1. #89-97. Created by: Roy Thomas, Sal Buscema, Neal Adams, and John Buscema. As we saw in the 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel, two alien races, The Kree and the Skrulls have been fighting each other since eons. This series covers the time when Earth gets caught in this war and brings together almost all Avengers characters who were popular in 1973.

Avengers Forever Rick Jones time-travels to reunite superheroes in Avengers Forever

Series: Avengers Forever #1-12. Created by: Kurt Busiek, George Perez. In this series, Rick Jones is seen jumping through history and assembling Avengers from the past, present, and future to battle Immortus, the master of time. A beautiful tribute to the golden and silver age of comics, Avengers Forever was created to clear up the continuity issues between the many character arcs.

Korvac Saga The Korvac Saga psychologically scarred many superheroes