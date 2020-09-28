Seven top Bollywood stars, including some popular producers, could be summoned in the high-profile drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, according to reports. The summons are likely to be served in the following two days. In fact, close to 50 celebrities from the entertainment industry are under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Here are more details.

Details Deepika, Shraddha, Sara questioned on Saturday

The NCB had launched a probe in this case after another agency investigating Sushant's death found certain WhatsApp chats that hinted at drug abuse. Over the weekend, three actresses, viz. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the anti-drugs agency. Their mobile phones were also seized by officials for forensic examination. However, all three have reportedly denied consuming drugs.

Updates A former Dharma Productions employee arrested by NCB

Further, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a film executive and former associate of filmmaker Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions has been arrested, following hours of questioning and searches at his home. He, however, claimed to have been "framed" in this case. Additionally, NCB head Rakesh Asthana on Sunday has arrived in Mumbai to take stock of the investigation.

Information Meanwhile, Karan Johar distanced himself from the case

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has distanced himself from the allegations, terming them "baseless." In a recent statement, he said he neither consumes drugs nor promotes their consumption. He also said he did not personally know Prasad and another former employee of Dharma Productions, who was questioned.

Case Sushant died in June. CBI and ED also probing

Sushant, a 34-year-old film star, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai cops had said at the time. Apart from the NCB, the CBI is investigating the circumstances that led to his shocking death, while the Enforcement Directorate is probing a related money laundering case.

Statement Eagerly waiting for CBI finding, says Maharashtra minister

Separately, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Mumbai Police, which was earlier probing the case, handled it "professionally." "But it was suddenly handed over to the CBI." "We too are eagerly waiting to see their (CBI's) finding. People ask did he die by suicide or was he murdered. We are awaiting the probe's result," the minister added.

