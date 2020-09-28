SP Charan, singer-actor and son of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has refuted the rumors being circulated about his father's hospital bills, terming them as, "offensive and hurtful." Notably, messages have gone viral, claiming the family was unable to pay SPB's medical bills, and sought help from the Tamil Nadu government and Vice President of India for it. Here are more details on this.

Details Messages claimed VP helped clear SPB's medical bills

According to the viral messages, the MGM Healthcare Hospital had charged more than Rs. 3 crore for SPB's treatment, and released his mortal remains only after a balance of Rs. 1.85 crore was paid. The messages claimed the family had sought financial help from the Tamil Nadu government to clear the bills, but finally it was the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who "stepped in."

Video This is all a big hogwash, SP Charan said

Posting a video to Facebook on Sunday, a visibly upset Charan said, "There are rumors about the bill amount that was charged and that we had paid something and that there was a balance...Let me say something, this is all a big hogwash." He said spreading such rumors was "offensive and hurtful." "It is very disheartening that we still have people like this around."

Statement Grateful to the MGM hospital, he added

He also thanked the MGM Healthcare Hospital where his father had been admitted since August 5 until his demise. "We as a family are completely grateful for everything that MGM Healthcare did for us, for my father as a patient and for us as a family who were attending and taking care of him," Charan said in his live session.

Quote Charan said he will issue a press release with hospital

"I am not going to give any details right now because the hospital and I are going to do a press release together. It is sad we have to do it. It is so simple to post something and mess things for people," he said.

Death SPB had passed away on Friday

SPB was admitted to the hospital on August 5 for COVID-19 treatment. While the singer tested negative for the virus a few weeks later, he remained on ventilator as his health deteriorated. He passed away on Friday, September 25 and his last rites were held on Saturday, September 26. Countless fans and fellow stars around the world mourned his death.

Information SPB was part of more than 40,000 songs