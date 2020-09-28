Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to grace the small screen with the beloved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which premiers tonight. What started as Big B's TV debut in the year 2000 will today enter its 12th edition. But this year, and its peculiarity, has brought about some major changes in the show. Here's what you should expect from the latest KBC season.

Audience No live audience in 'KBC' this time

In order to ensure a safe working environment amid the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no live audience in KBC for the first time ever. The makers will instead use the sound of the audience in the final edit. Further, due to the lack of an in-studio audience, the "audience poll" lifeline has been removed. Contestants will instead get a new lifeline called, "video-a-friend."

Social distancing Eight contestants in 'fastest finger' round instead of 10

To comply with social-distancing norms on the show's sets, there shall be eight contestants taking part in "fastest finger" round. Earlier, 10 people used to participate in this round. In fact, the distance between the "hot seat" where the contestant sits and Bachchan's seat has also been increased. Big B will, this year, greet contestants with an "elbow bump," and not a handshake.

Contestants Contestants tested for coronavirus before entering sets

Talking of KBC contestants, the registrations and auditions were held digitally this year. Reportedly, this led to record-breaking participation for the game show. After being selected, participants flew down to Mumbai and went into self-isolation at hotels. They were also tested for COVID-19 before they entered the show's sets. Interestingly, the contestants have even shot their "reality videos" themselves this time.

Do you know? Bachchan is a COVID-19 survivor

To recall, Bachchan had last month resumed shooting for the game show, after having recovered from the fatal virus. He had contracted the coronavirus in July, and recovered from it in early August.

Information When and where to watch 'KBC 12'?