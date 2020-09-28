Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is "going big" as usual. Recently, the Jumanji actor put forth his political views and vociferously voiced his support to Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris ahead of the US elections, scheduled for November 3. By endorsing them, he has just upped the ante against Trump sympathizers, because his reach on social media is massive.

US elections Johnson discussed a "number of important issues" with both

Johnson uploaded a video on Twitter on Sunday where he said that he has been a "registered independent for years," and has "voted for both parties in the past." However, in this "critical" presidential election, he is endorsing Biden and Harris. In this light, he also discussed "a number of important issues that we're facing as a country," with both of them.

Twitter Post "Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT"

As a political independent centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

Virtual meeting The question was about 'earning respect'; answers were impressive

Highlighting his discussion with the politicians, Johnson said the first question he had for Biden and senator Harris was, "How will you earn the respect of the American people once you're inside The White House?" "By doing what we say we're going to do, by keeping our word and tell the truth," said Biden, while Harris emphasized how trust is important to start with.

Conversation Johnson applauded Harris's energy and called her a "certified badass"

By stressing on trust and truth, Harris replied, "People are grieving the loss of life, the loss of jobs, the loss of certainty," while adding that America needs honesty for healing from such situations. Calling his conversation with them "extremely productive," Johnson applauded Harris's energy and called her a "certified badass." He then endorsed Biden and Harris for the top posts in the government.

Reception The video got over 11mn views, and over 355K likes

Both Biden and Harris tweeted a video of this conversation; Biden said his next discussion with the Fast & Furious star will be about "cars." "You said it best: This election is about earning the respect of the American people. It's about decency. It's about electing leaders who tell the truth," added Biden. The conversation, unsurprisingly, pulled in 11mn views and over 355K likes.

Twitter Post "Thanks again, DJ. Next time we're talking cars"