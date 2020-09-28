Director James Cameron recently said that filming for the second and the third instalments of the path-breaking sci-fi film Avatar is almost complete. "We've got about 10% left to go. We're 100% complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of 95% complete on Avatar 3," Cameron mentioned. Release of Avatar 2 has already been delayed eight times. Hopefully, it will be on time now.

Cameron was talking to Terminator frontman Arnold Schwarzenegger via a video call, ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference. He said shooting for Avatar 2 is done and the crew is "shooting the remainder of the live-action," of the third instalment in New Zealand. As per reports, a huge chunk of Avatar 2 will happen in the oceans of Pandora.

Each of the two instalments has been delayed by a year due to the pandemic. At present, Avatar 2 has a December 16, 2022 date, while Avatar 3 has a December 20, 2024 date of release. Highlighting the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on production, the ace director said that they "lost about four and a half months of production."

"We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022," Cameron said. He however mentioned that it "doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we'll just start working on finishing Avatar 3."

Recently, actors Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and others in the cast were seen filming underwater stunts for the sequels. Cameron is riding high on motion capture technology and using floating balls to prevent the studio lights from disturbing the underwater sequence shoot. Actors have cameras attached to their heads to fully capture facial expressions underwater. This, Cameron believes, will show realistic underwater movement.

