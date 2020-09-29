A founding member of the X-Men, Henry 'Hank' McCoy is a born mutant, who is an important part of the Avengers as well. To be completely honest, the Beast is quite underrated as a superhero. Despite being covered in blue fur and resembling a ferocious beast, hence the name, Hank possesses the following powers and abilities, which were never completely shown in the movies.

Superhuman Has superhuman strength, agility, endurance, speed and dexterity

The Beast has superhuman strength, agility, endurance, speed, and dexterity. He can lift around 2,000 pounds and his legs enable him to leap extreme lengths. He is a combination of a great ape and an acrobat when it comes to agility. With his dexterity, he can write using both hands at once and run on all four at 40 miles per hour!

Healing He has regenerative healing factor and different forms of resistance

Beast's metabolism enables him to repair injuries faster than a normal human, which also slows his aging. However, he cannot regenerate destroyed organs like Deadpool. Hank possesses an advanced immune system, which allows him to recover faster from mild ailments. He can also resist foreign chemicals like tranquilizers. With the healing abilities and his coat of blue fur, Beast is resistant to freezing temperatures.

Genius Hank McCoy possesses genius-level intellect and is a world-renowned biochemist

Apart from the strength, the Beast possesses a genius-level intellect and is a world-renowned biochemist with great insight into mutant genetics and evolutionary biology. He is an expert in chemistry, physics, differential equations, electronics, nano-effusive devices, anatomy, philosophy, ancient cultures, art history, musicology, and literature. He is well-versed in French, Latin, Italian, Spanish, Russian and English and is an accomplished keyboard musician.

Great senses He can identify and track someone purely by scent

Hank possesses enhanced and acute senses that enable him to see and hear distant objects more clearly than a normal human, even in near-total darkness. He can identify and track someone purely by scent over open terrain and his hands and feet are sensitive enough to detect electronic signals from bombs, listening devices, and others through solid walls and floors. Anything else left?

Combat Excellent in hand combat, resorts to street-fighting tactics when angry