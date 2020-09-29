There was no poisoning involved in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the AIIMS medical team reportedly told the Central Bureau of Investigation in its final report. Earlier, the actor's family and others had alleged he was poisoned. The special team of forensic experts from AIIMS, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, submitted their findings to the CBI on Monday. Here are more details.

Details Need to look into some legal aspects, doctor said

Dr. Gupta has said that the AIIMS and the CBI are in agreement on the case, but "more deliberations are needed." "There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," he added. The AIIMS team was tasked with re-examining Sushant's autopsy and viscera reports, and other forensic evidence.

Quote No aspect has been ruled out, CBI stated

Yesterday, the CBI had also issued a statement after questions over delay in their probe were raised. The agency said it was carrying out a "professional investigation," where "all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out."

Allegation Earlier, Sushant's family lawyer questioned CBI's probe

The statement from the CBI came after Sushant's family's lawyer questioned the delay in CBI's probe. He also claimed that an AIIMS doctor had earlier told him that the cause of death in this case was strangulation and not suicide by hanging. However, Dr. Gupta has termed the lawyer's claims "incorrect." "The investigation is still going on. What he is saying is not correct."

Case Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. At the time, Mumbai Police had called it a case of suicide and said he had been suffering from depression. The autopsy report had ruled the cause of death as "asphyxia due to hanging." However, the actor's family accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.

Bail Rhea's bail petition to be heard today