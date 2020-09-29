In yet another shocking development, Thennarasu, a young actor who predominantly appeared in Tamil movies, died by alleged suicide on September 29. He killed himself following a dispute in the family, reports have claimed. He had been living with his family in Mylapore, Chennai. Thennarasu had acted in the popular 2012 Tamil comedy movie Marina, among other films. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Police has filed a case; probe is underway

Thennarasu had gotten married three years ago, and has a two-year-old child. He was addicted to alcohol and had regular arguments with his wife, reports said. Earlier today, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home, after a fight with his wife. Police have since registered a case and an investigation is currently underway.

Work In 2012, Thennarasu featured in Pandiraj's film 'Marina'

In 2012, Thennarasu had featured in director Pandiraj's comedy film Marina, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Oviya in the lead roles. In the movie, the late actor had played a friend of Sivakarthikeyan's character. In fact, in most of his movies, Thennarasu was seen playing a friend of the hero. Apart from Marina, he also acted in a few other Tamil movies.

Other incidents A terrible year for the entertainment fraternity

It has been a terrible year for the entertainment fraternity. The country is still grappling with the loss of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away by alleged suicide at the age of 34, earlier in June. Fellow actors like Sameer Sharma, 44, Manmeet Grewal, 32, and Preksha Mehta, 25, also died by alleged suicide.

