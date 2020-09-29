Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be summoned for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with a rape case filed against him by actor Payal Ghosh. Payal had last week filed a complaint against the 48-year-old director-producer at Mumbai's Versova Police station. Anurag, however, has denied the allegations leveled against him. Here are more details on this.

Payal had, on September 21, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Anurag. The complaint has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement). She has accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing her at his Mumbai home in 2013.

As per reports, Payal has also filed another complaint against Anurag under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 for consuming drugs.

Further, in a recent tweet, Payal alleged she is the one who is being "grilled and questioned," by the cops, while the "guilty is chilling at his home." She also revealed she met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday "to discuss the situation and the next steps." Payal has demanded Anurag's arrest by the police and questioned the delay in investigation.

