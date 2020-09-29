Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against certain social media users for alleging his involvement in the recent deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian. The alleged defamatory comments were made using online posts and videos by a number of users. Meanwhile, the court has granted an interim order. Here are more details on this.

Backstory Both Disha and Sushant died in June

On June 8, celebrity manager Disha Salian (28), who formerly managed Sushant Singh Rajput's work, died by alleged suicide in Mumbai. Barely a week after that, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide. Sushant's death case is currently being probed by three central agencies- the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Details The court has asked defendants to withdraw content

On Monday, the Bombay Civil Court asked defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants- John Doe/Ashok Kumar to withdraw or take down the defamatory content published by them. The content included all posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and similar correspondence posted to Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other mediums, that is derogatory to Arbaaz or his family members.

Information Posts said Arbaaz had been arrested by NCB

Reportedly, the wrongful portrayal in these posts included saying that the 53-year-old actor had been arrested and taken into unofficial custody of the NCB, which is currently probing a high-profile drugs case related to Sushant's death.

Work Arbaaz has worked in films like 'Daraar,' 'Dabangg'

Arbaaz, the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has acted in movies such as Daraar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Freaky Ali, and the Dabangg film series. As a producer, he has worked on the blockbuster Dabangg series, starring Salman, and the 2015 comedy movie Dolly Ki Doli.

