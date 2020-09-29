Like it or not, the debatable and controversial night show Real Time With Bill Maher will be aired on HBO till 2022. It is currently in its 18th season and has been renewed for two more. In 2017, the contract was last revised that was to expire this year. However, things have changed and this development definitely brings Maher's fans back to their seats.

Announcement HBO isn't making me leave home, Maher excitedly said

Maher expressed his elation right after HBO programming EVP Nina Rosenstein announced "this partnership." "18 years - I can't believe I'm turning 18 and HBO isn't making me leave home. Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years," he said. The show is executive produced by Billy Martin, Marc Gurvitz, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, and Maher himself.

Details The deal also includes a stand-up special and a retrospective

Rosenstein, in her statement, said that they are "happy to continue this partnership." "For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at Real Time have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse," she added. The renewed deal of Real Time With Bill Maher also includes a stand-up special and a retrospective, the dates of which haven't yet been decided.

Pandemic strategy Last original episode shot on set was aired in March

During the pandemic, the show was shot remotely as Maher recorded it from his home. As coronavirus swept over the country, the last original episode of the show, shot on set, was aired on March 13. Various shows such as Last Week Tonight also switched shooting indoors. Co-executive produced by Chris Kelly, Real Time is produced by Matt Wood and directed by Paul Casey.

Context 'Real Time With Bill Maher' is a weekly talk show