Famed Korean pop-band BTS is on a roll! First, they broke past YouTube records of the most viewed video in 24 hours by releasing their first English single Dynamite. And now, they would be coming out with their second album BE on November 20. An official announcement from its management group BigHit Entertainment sent their fans into a tizzy.

New album "The septet took a step further" for this album

The announcement by the entertainment company mentioned that the group was involved like never before in this album. "The septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music-making process but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc," elaborated the statement. Hardcore fans have all the reasons to be excited as pre-order of its records has already begun.

Twitter Post This is the second album by the band in 2020

Advertising Band members have been maintaining the hype around this album

BigHit also said that the deluxe edition of BE "contains the most 'BTS-esque' music yet." The band members have been maintaining the hype around this through frequent YouTube lives and V Live appearances. The biggest teaser was their appearance on a Korean radio show earlier this month where the members spoke about the length of the songs and what to expect from them.

Details Band says songs are 3-4 minutes long, better than 'Dynamite'

While Mochi or Jimin shared that the songs will be better than Dynamite, Taehyung quipped, "To give a surprising spoiler, the songs are about three to four minutes long." To keep up the BTS fever, the band recently performed the Savage Love Challenge on TikTok. BTS Army dived in and found 'proof' of a version of this Jason Derulo song named 'BTS Remix'!

Twitter Post Did Jason Derulo have a BTS version of 'Savage love'?

WHAT ?? SAVAGE LOVE REMIX WITH BTS ? pic.twitter.com/572D0ui61S — ⁷ᴮᴱ Yoongis maid (@VMINIGGAS) September 27, 2020

Promotion "Even in this new normality, our life goes on"