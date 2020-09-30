DC Universe boasts of a great number of artifacts. The comics have featured a range of exceptional objects- from earthly items to cosmic weapons- but the most powerful among them have one common theme, magic. Heroes and villains alike have used the following items for good and evil purposes. These unique objects are known as the most powerful magical artifacts in DC Comics.

Boxes Mother and Father boxes; the latter is used by Darkseid

Powered by mystic energy called the Source, Mother Boxes are capable of reading minds and have access to a huge amount of knowledge. A variation on the Mother Box is the Father Box, a tool used by Darkseid, the most powerful supervillain. Both the boxes are also capable of gravity manipulation, healing wounds, and acting as life support devices for the user.

Trident The Trident of Poseidon, Aquaman's most powerful weapon

Often used by Aquaman, The Trident of Poseidon serves as an extension of the God's own power. The trident is capable of creating fogs and storms of high intensity, summon waves of water to propel Aquaman at great speeds, cause earthquakes by increasing water pressure and much more. It can also manipulate water, and disperse energy in the form of bolts and force fields.

Lie Detector Wonder-Woman's Lasso of Truth, forged by Golden Girdle of Gaea

As the name suggests, the Lasso of Truth forces people to tell the truth. Forged by the Golden Girdle of Gaea, it can also restore people's lost memories, get rid of illusions, heal the holder's body, cure insanity, and protect people within its circumference from magical attacks. It is unbreakable and is capable to hold anybody, even someone with the strength of Superman.

Miracle Powerful yet dangerous: Miracle Machine can turn thoughts into reality

An advancement of the willpower technology created by the Guardians, the Miracle Machine can turn thoughts into reality. With this single ability, the Miracle Machine can do anything its user desires, which makes it more dangerous than anything else. The artifact has been used during different occasions, but it was ultimately locked in a block of Inertron in the Legion's vault.

Fate Helmet of Fate is the most powerful magical artifact ever