A tweaked version of Cannes Film Festival is back on. The organizers have decided to hold a special three-day in-person event. It will be held from October 27-29 and will screen the four films chosen in the 2020 Official Selection, namely The Big Hit! by Emmanuel Courcol, The French Tech by Bruno Podalydès, True Mothers by Naomi Kawase and Beginning by Déa Kulumbegashvili.

Trivia Jury will also present the Palme d'Or and Cinéfondation prizes

At the event, a jury will also present the Palme d'Or and Cinéfondation prizes to the winners. "We're delighted to see the Festival hosted by the Cannes City Hall, just as we were sad not to have held it in May," said festival president Pierre Lescure. Meanwhile, Cannes's Mayor David Lisnard said the event symbolizes "our fight on behalf of the events sector."

Confidence This is our way to be in Cannes, declares festival-president

"Thanks to this collaboration, films from the Official Selection will now be shown on the Croisette again. This is our way to be in Cannes, alongside its population and all the professionals with whom we work hand in hand every year," said Lescure. Festival organizers are taking cues from COVID-19 safety norms imposed at Venice and San Sebastian film festivals to ensure optimum entertainment.

Organization's call 56 films would have the Cannes promotional label

2020 Special Cannes will start by screening The Big Hit! Due to coronavirus crippling Europe, organizers of the festival had issued a press statement in March, stating the postponement of the event, which was initially scheduled in May. In June, the officials released a list of 56 films that would have the Cannes promotional label even if the show doesn't happen this year.

Economic loss Pandemic has made the French city lose $940 million