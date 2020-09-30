Looks like Mufasa will roar again with all his might as Disney is planning to make a sequel to The Lion King. This would follow the 2019 movie, which had garnered mixed reviews but was a marvel as far as photorealistic computer graphics are concerned. Director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk fame is set to direct this sequel.

Released by Walt Disney Pictures, The Lion King is a 1994 classic animated musical drama influenced by William Shakespeare's Hamlet. Narrating the journey of lion cub Simba in the backdrop of Pride lands of Africa, the film won two Golden Globes, two Academy Awards, a Grammy and various other accolades. Its live-action adaptation (2019) raked in over $1.6 billion despite garnering average reviews.

Interestingly, Jenkins's film will pick up Simba's story from where the CGI-heavy film left and will have a major part of its plotline focused on the journey of Mufasa, Simba's late father. Disney hasn't confirmed any release date for this venture. Announcing the news, Lulu Wang, who is Jenkins's partner, tweeted a video in which the signature Simba scene is replicated with a dog.

Jenkins, on his side, broke the news by tweeting a Deadline report. For this, Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the screenplay for The Lion King, is aboard. This seems like another ambitious remake spree of Disney that has pooled in enough moolah to remake Mulan, which, sadly is struggling in the waters of COVID-19-ridden global theater screenings. Aladdin is slated to get a sequel too.

About the classic Disney movie, Jenkins said, "Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters." "Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true," he added.

