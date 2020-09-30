If luck is by their side, organizers of the LA Comic Con might be able to pull off a grand in-person event in December, where comics and pop culture fans would get to see their favorite characters through merchandise and cosplays. It has taken six months of meticulous planning to create a framework for the upcoming event with all safety and distancing norms applied.

Details It will be held from December 11 to 13

The event will be held from December 11 to 13 at the LA Convention Center, and the ticket sales have already started. If the event is canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, customers will get full payment refunds. "If at any time LA County Health or the Mayor's Office determine we can't have a safe show, we'll postpone and reschedule," said the organizers.

Data This is the 10th anniversary of the LA Comic Con

"By buying tickets, you can demonstrate that there are many who'd like to go to a CV-19 safe event in 2020," the statement further read. This is the 10th anniversary of the LA Comic Con and is one of the few in-person mega-events of this year. The Venice Film Festival has been the first such event of 2020 that ended on September 12 successfully.

Trivia Less than a third of its attendance being permitted

The comic convention will happen over a 12,00,000 sqft space and use up all of the LA Convention Center to ensure complete adherence to social distancing. The event will sell a maximum of 12,000 tickets (less than a third of its attendance this time) to give enough space to each person to have fun safely. Exclusive items will be sold online for designated pick-up.

Ticket sales Attendants will have to pre-book autograph and photograph slots online

Further, attendants will have to pre-book autograph and photograph slots online in 30-minute windows so that the hall stays sparsely populated. The main stage, the entire West Hall A, now has an area of over 1,45,000 sqft for free movement as each person gets a minimum of 28 sqft of space. Attendants can also choose to attend the event virtually through digital-only access passes.

Decision Possibility of postponement to 2021 still remains