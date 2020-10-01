Every ardent fan of Marvel comics waits for the post credits to roll in during MCU movies for a surprise scene. However, theatres were filled with gaping mouths when J. K. Simmons reprised his role as The Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man: Far From Home. Since The Daily Bugle has now officially entered MCU, here are some historical facts about it.

MCU The newspaper undergoes a transition from comics to MCU

In the comics, The Daily Bugle is a news publication run by Jameson, who basically uses it to spread hate about Spider-Man and other superheroes. Here, Peter Parker (Spider-man) is the Bugle's freelance photographer, as shown in Sam Raimi's Tobey Maguire-starrer trilogy. The recent MCU version of The Daily Bugle is a controversial news website, which exposes Peter as the real Spider-man.

History It was founded in 1898, way before Jameson's entry

The Daily Bugle existed way before Jameson was even born. Founded in 1898, this newspaper is obviously based in New York, and is supposedly a mixture of the real New York Daily News and the New York Post. Jameson joined the newspaper while studying in high school. Due to sloppy sales, he eventually bought the failing newspaper and turned it into a successful one.

First appearance The Daily Bugle's first appearance was not in Spider-Man comics

Since the newspaper, in its print and online form, is hyper focused on Spider-Man, it is normal to assume that maybe the publication entered Marvel with Peter Parker's debut. But the truth is, The Daily Bugle made its debut in Fantastic Four #2, two years before the teenage superhero's first appearance. This issue features a manhunt for the framed super group.

Ex-employees Jessica Jones and Carol Danvers are the Bugle's former employees