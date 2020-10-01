The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has denied claims about giving a "clean chit" to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others in connection with an ongoing drugs probe related to fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The clarification came after reports claimed the actors had been cleared by the probe agency. Here are more details on this.

Quote "Such reports are devoid of facts and truth"

"News articles regarding possible clean chit to those examined by the NCB is devoid of the facts and truth," KPS Malhotra of the agency said, adding that they were issuing "necessary rebuttal" to the concerned parties.

Details The three actors were questioned last week

Deepika, Shraddha and Sara, all popular actors of Hindi films and two of them former co-stars of the late actor were questioned last week by NCB. Earlier, actor Rakul Preet Singh was also interrogated. Further, their mobile phones have been seized by the agency's officials for forensic examination. However, all of them have denied consuming drugs, reports have said.

Probe NCB probing drugs angle in Sushant's death

The NCB had launched a probe in this case after another central agency investigating Sushant's death found certain WhatsApp chats that hinted at drug use. Last month, the late actor's girlfriend, 28-year-old actor-model Rhea Chakraborty was arrested. Reportedly, Deepika's name also surfaced from WhatsApp chats, while Sara and Rakul Preet were named during the questioning of the other arrested accused.

Death Sushant died in June. CBI, ED also probing

Sushant, a 34-year-old star of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The actor killed himself and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai Police had said at the time. Later, in July, his family accused Rhea of mentally harassing him and driving him to his death. CBI and Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.

Bail Court has reserved order on Rhea's bail plea

On September 8, following days of questioning, Rhea was arrested. Rhea, who had been dating Sushant for a year, has been booked for organizing banned substances such as marijuana for the late actor. Her brother Showik and two employees of Sushant have also been held. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court reserved order on the bail petitions filed by Rhea and her brother.

Other details Yesterday, Sushant's family met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar