01 Oct 2020
Filming of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom' wrapped up
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
It's a wrap for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom!
On Thursday, he shared the update and teased fans with a fresh poster of the upcoming movie.
Reportedly, Bell Bottom, which commenced shooting earlier in August, has become the world's first feature film to start and finish filming during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's more on this.
Details
"Together, we can do so much"
In the new poster, Akshay is seen donning a sharp suit.
He is also seen sporting moustache, a pair of sunglasses, and carrying a leather bag.
He wrote, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here is the poster (sic)."
Instagram Post
Check out the new poster here
Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster. @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi #VashuBhagnani @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent
A post shared by akshaykumar
Filming
'Bell Bottom' had a start-to-finish schedule in the UK
In August, Bell Bottom became the first Bollywood movie to start filming amid COVID-19 pandemic, as the movie's team flew down to the UK.
After nearly two weeks of quarantine period, the team started working on the project on August 20.
Reportedly, Akshay even broke his rule of working eight hours a day and pulled off double shifts to compensate for the lost time.
Statement
With safety, time to get things moving again: Akshay
Talking about the project, Akshay recently said, "The new normal has made us realize a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again."
The star hoped that Bell Bottom's successful shooting would reassure others that, "it's time to get things moving again (sic)."
Quote
"Extremely humbling experience," said producer
"I am really grateful that we could complete the shoot. The health and safety of everyone were of utmost importance and we ensured that everything was in order. It was an extremely humbling and grateful experience," said co-producer Deepshikha Deshmukh.
Film
'Bell Bottom' is set to release in April 2021
Bell Bottom is a spy thriller movie directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
It has been co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.
Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, the movie is planned to hit theaters around the world on April 2, 2021.
Information
Akshay remains super busy on the work front
Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay also has Rohit Shetty's cop movie Sooryavanshi, historical drama Prithviraj, and Atrangi Re in the pipeline. Further, his horror comedy movie Laxmmi Bomb will be released on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020.