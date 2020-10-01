Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap today arrived at the Versova Police station to record his statement in connection with a rape case filed against him. The Versova Police had on Wednesday issued summons to the 48-year-old director-producer. Anurag was accompanied by his lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, at the police station. A complaint was last week filed by actor Payal Ghosh against the director.

Case Payal had filed the complaint last week

Payal had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Anurag on September 21. The complaint has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement). She has accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing her at his Mumbai home in 2013.

Allegation "Let the country see the demon behind this guy"

Payal's accusation first surfaced after she put a tweet saying Anurag had "forced himself" on her, seven years ago. She said, "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him (sic)."

Demands Payal has demanded Anurag's arrest in the case

Earlier this week, Payal met with Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale as well as Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari seeking Anurag's arrest in this case. She also questioned the delay in investigation and claimed she would resort to a hunger strike in case action is not taken. Citing a threat to her life, the actor also demanded Y-plus security cover.

Quote "The police are not doing anything"

"We have given a letter to the Governor seeking protection...Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state," Payal's lawyer said.

Response However, Anurag has denied the accusations