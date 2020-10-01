-
01 Oct 2020
Priyanka Chopra hints her memoir 'Unfinished' is almost ready
Bollywood diva and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced on Instagram that her memoir titled #Unfinished is almost ready.
And she is keeping her fans updated by posting clips lasting some seconds, in which we can see pictures of her childhood, wedding, married life, with her family, her early modeling days and even her speech at a Penguin event detailing her life.
Wild guesses
She knows how to build a hype, and maintain it
The powerhouse actor has been building up the hype since yesterday, where she posted three blank screens, each of which had the tagline "Something's coming...".
This sent her fans guessing that probably the stork has visited or a COVID-19 vaccine will be launched!
Some also joked about a possible #whitelivesmatter post and then came the pictures, which gave some clarity to the fans.
Instagram Post
This is the first such blank post uploaded by Chopra
A post shared by priyankachopra on
Rewind
Clips posted by Chopra show her early modeling days
In the first of the three pictorial posts, we see images of Chopra in her childhood, early modeling days, that special crowning moment in Miss World 2000 and the like.
In one of the clips, someone asks her, "If your life were a book, what would the title be?," she replies, "Unfinished."
Another clip shows two images when she had just entered modeling.
Posts
I wanted to become the best version of me: Chopra
Chopra's latest post shows her giving a speech at a Penguin event, where she says that she wasn't there to "break, to shatter anything."
"All I wanted was to chase my dreams. I wanted to evolve. I wanted to become the best version of me," she said.
The last two clips (till now) show her pictures with her family and her UNICEF outing.
Context
"Every word comes from a place of introspection, reflection"
The actor had in August said her book Unfinished comes from an extremely personal space and is to be published by Penguin Random House India.
"'Unfinished' is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon," she had tweeted.