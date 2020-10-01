The dream Malibu house of former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is now available for a staggering $100 million. The biggest giveaway of this huge property is the fact that it is tastefully designed based on Brosnan's second Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies, which was shot amid the scenic beauty of Bangkok and Phang Nga Bay in Thailand.

Inspiration Success of 'Die Another Day' helped him build the house

That movie released in 1997, two years after Brosnan's first Bond film GoldenEye. Brosnan was blinded by the captivating beauty of the Asian country, so much so that he wanted to build his dream house based on that experience ever since. And the huge success of his last Bond flick Die Another Day helped him build this house.

Specifics The house, spanning 12,500sqft, took 10 years to be built

Thereafter, Brosnan's wife and journalist-author Keely Shaye Smith went ahead with building this house that has architectural and aesthetic resemblance to the sets in the film. The property spans roughly across 12,500 square feet and took a decade to be built. The Wall Street Journal stated that Orchid House's asking price makes it the eighth costliest property on sale in LA County.

Specifics Orchid House has a 4,000sqft wide master suite

"It was a labor of love to get the exact green color," Keely shared, while talking about the tilted roof of green clay resembling Thai temple tops. With a 4,000sqft wide master suite, Orchid House embraces the Pacific Ocean. It has a private beach, a wine cellar, five bedrooms, a gym, spa, a private theater, two bars, a music room and an art studio.

Fact Celebrities like Dustin Hoffman and Danny DeVito are neighbors