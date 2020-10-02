If you are a fan of the Netflix series Lucifer, well sit down. I have a story for you. Did you know that Samael or Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis in the show) is actually a DC comics character? He even made a surprise cameo during CW's DC crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths. So, let's find out more about this fallen rebel archangel.

Literal version Initially a side character, got his eponymous series later

While the most recently canceled Lucifer comic series was created by Holly Black and Lee Garbett, this character was originally written by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. Though Sandman #4 introduced Lucifer as a side character, he was given his own three-issue series, Sandman Presents: Lucifer. From there the story further continued into his eponymous series, Lucifer, which had 75 issues.

DC Multiverse Presence created two brothers in a void, Lucifer was one

The most powerful being in DC, Yahweh, also known as the Presence created two brothers in a void outside all creation. They were named Michael Demiurgos, and Samael, who later became Lucifer Morningstar. After infusing them with divine powers, Yahweh guided and instructed them about the use of these powers. But Lucifer rebelled against Heaven, and was cast into a shapeless void, Chaoplasm.

Hell He ruled Hell for ten billion years, and got bored

The Chaoplasm was transformed into Hell, the final destination for damned souls. Lucifer was given the responsibility of ruling Hell and punishing humans for their own wicked actions. Like the TV series, he grew tired and decided to leave. He kicked out Hell's demons and damned souls, closed the gates and moved to Perth, Australia and then, to the City of Angels, Los Angeles.

Powers His appearance and code of conduct on Earth

Exactly like the TV series, in his sophisticated and charming human form, Lucifer ran the piano bar, Lux with his consort, Mazikeen. But unlike the series, he retained all his powers including omnipotence, telekinesis and dimensional travel. Though he was selfish, he lived by his code of conduct, where he refused to lie, paid back his debts, and kept his word, no matter what.

His own Lucifer created his own universe using the Letter of Passage