Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez is riding high on her success and 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is honoring her contribution across films, music and television with the People's Icon Award. Lopez's electrifying act alongside Shakira at Super Bowl LIV halftime Show and her splendid performance in Hustlers by director Lorene Scafaria have enamored the jury to bestow this honor upon her.

Success Her daughter also sang with her on stage in February

The Waiting For Tonight songstress has been having one of the most successful stints of her career since last year. Her June It's My Party world tour was graced by her daughter Emme Muñiz, who also sang with her superstar mom on stage in February. Further, her two-video collaboration with Latin pop star Maluma for the songs Pa Ti and Lonely were smash hits.

Acting 'Hustlers' had one of the best performances of Lopez

Regarding her performance in Hustlers, Lopez said that playing such a real character makes her performances all the more relatable. "That's life, that's people. There's nothing worse than a f—ing one-note character who isn't complicated. We're all good and bad sometimes. At the end of the day, if you're not playing a character like that, you're not telling a real story," Lopez noted.

Super Bowl Her first Emmy nomination happened, courtesy a collaboration with Shakira

Her Super Bowl performance with Shakira earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, which is Lopez's first Emmy nomination. Through her impressive career starting from music and then graduating to films, her presence in the Billboard charts paved a new way for Latino stars in Hollywood. Jen Neal, general manager, E! News, live events & lifestyle digital, praised Lopez for her outstanding contribution to music.

Pop music Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal, says E!'s GM